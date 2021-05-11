WASH Cluster Incident Report №283, 08/05/2021

KEY PIPELINES DAMAGED BY SHELLING

Today, in the early morning of 8th May 2021, it was discovered that one of three huge diameter pipes of Siverskyi Donets Donbass (SDD) channel was damaged by heavy shelling last night. Additionally, the roof of a nearby valves building was also hit, at the same location, between Horlivka and Shumy, on the frontline accessible from the Non-Government Controlled Area (NGCA). During a damage assessment visit, this morning the Voda Donbasa (VD) repair crew identified 21 holes in the 2300 mm diameter pipe. Some have been temporarily repaired using wooden chocks, however, for some repair works, including higher up parts of the pipeline, and to repair the valve building roof, the VD team needs to bring temporary scaffolding or a “cherry picker” truck to the site. VD will now request a Window of Silence (WoS) and demining works, via the JCCC and OSCE SMM.

Fortunately, the SDD channel is still operating as usual. However, we should note that the SDD channel is the single source of water for 3.1 million people on both sides of the Line of Contact in Donetsk oblast. Any serious damage could permanently stop water the whole downstream population, including 3.1 million people on both sides of the line, from Donetsk and Makiivka, to Volnovakha and Mariupol. This would have disastrous long-term consequences, with the potential for movement of many thousands of people, and even temporary stoppages would negatively affect essential community hygiene, during the current COVID-19 pandemic.