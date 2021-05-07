WASH Cluster Incident Report №281, 06/05/2021

Shell strike hits Clean Water Pumping Station in Eastern Ukraine

This is to inform you of two very serious security incidents that have affected water infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, the last 24 hours. Firstly, yesterday 5th May 2021 at 8.45 pm local time, there was a major incident at the Northern Pumping Station of Donetsk City, where a building wall received a direct hit by an exploding military projectile. According to the de-facto JCCC in Donetsk and the local water company GPVD, damage was not as great as first feared. However, three additional shells also reportedly fell within the grounds of the pumping station, making four direct hits in total. Although no one was killed or injured this is an extremely serious incident. All pumps were stopped, and staff evacuated. Treated water was stopped for residents of some parts of the city of Donetsk, and restarted this morning at 7 am. Luckily the clean water reservoir at this location was also undamaged.

In a second incident municipal company “Voda Donbasa” water company informed the WASH Cluster this morning (Thursday, 6th May 2021) of shelling, close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Way (1st LPS). Staff from the night shift of Voda Donbasu water company took cover in the on-site bomb shelter during what sounded like heavy shelling. Again, fortunately, there were no injuries and this time no damage was caused. The shelling of the 1st LPS put the water supply to 1.1. million people once more at risk as the 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Dobropilia, and Mariupol in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), and Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with key stakeholders for the further clarifying situations and needs if any.