WASH Cluster Incident Report №279, 06/04/2021

MAIN PUMPING STATION SHELLED, STOPPED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster about shelling today, Tuesday 6th April near the First Lift Pumping Station (1st LPS) of the South Donbas Waterway. At 4:45 pm, Kyiv time, Vasylivka village was de-energized, as a Power Line (PL) was damaged. Shelling continued and, as a result, a second power line, this one supplying electricity to the Pumping Station itself, was also damaged. The 1st LPS was de-energized at 5:05 pm, and stopped pumping water immediately. One night shift workers at the pumping station took cover in the onsite bomb shelter, but a second is still missing.

As things stand, the main water source for 1.1. million people is now stopped, and their future water supply is also at risk. Cities will be able to function, temporarily, using local reservoirs, however ultimately the pumps must be restarted. For the moment it is not clear if the reserve Power Lines for the pumping station are also damaged or not: there is no opportunity to check as staff are still unable to leave the bomb shelter.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly to cities such as Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk and Dobropilia in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), but also to Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NonGovernment Controlled Areas (NGCA). The five Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and the two Starokrymska Filter Stations, №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The last previous incident that directly affected the 1st LPS was registered almost a year ago, on 13th May 2020 (see Incident Report # 254).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa water company and OSCE, and will inform partners of updates or any needs for water trucking.