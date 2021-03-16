WASH Cluster Incident Report №278, 12/03/2021

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT SHELLING

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that in the morning of 12 th March 2021, there was shelling close to the Dokuchaievsk Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) located in Yasne settlement, which is near the Line of Contact (LoC), near Dokuchaievsk. As the shelling took place in the morning, workers of the day shift, which consists of 16 people, were evacuated from the territory of WWTP.

Fortunately, the buildings of the plant were not damaged, staff were not injured, and the WWTP was able to continue its operation, in normal mode, the next day (13th March 2021).