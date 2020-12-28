WASH Cluster Incident Report №275, 25/12/2020

SHELLING NEAR GOLMOVSKYI SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT

Voda Donbasu water company, in eastern Ukraine, informed the WASH Cluster of new shelling on 25th December 2020 in the close vicinity of the sewage treatment plant at Golmovskyi, located near Horlivka in the Non-Government Controlled Area (NGCA). Shelling started at 11:20 am and finished at 2:20 pm (Kyiv time).

At the wastewater treatment plant seven workers took cover in the on-site bomb shelter and heard at least two projectiles landing very close to the area of the plant.

As for earlier incidents, in May and in June 2020, there are environmental risks from this shelling: sewage from 7800 people of Golmovskiy and some people of Horlivka city is treated at Golmivskyi Wastewater Treatment Plant. Future damage could cause sewage to be released into the environment affecting water quality in the river flowing downstream towards Bakhmut city.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasu to monitor the situation.