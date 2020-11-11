WASH Cluster Incident Report №274, 06/11/2020

SHELLING NEAR THE DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that on 6th November 2020 there was shelling very close to the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS), which started at 6:00 am and finished at 6:30 am (Kyiv time). Water workers were forced to hide in the onsite bomb shelter. However, fortunately, there were no injuries or damages from the incident.

This was the second incident within 24 hours at the Donetsk Filter Station. Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to around 380,000 people living on both sides of the line of contact.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.