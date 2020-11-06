WASH Cluster Incident Report №273, 05/11/2020

SHELLING AND SMALL ARMS FIRE NEAR DONETSK FILTER STATION

After a three months quiet period, from in August to October, Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that on 5 th November 2020 there was shelling very close to the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS), which started at 4:15 pm and finished at 4:55 pm (Kyiv time). Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages from the incident.

Prior to the shelling it was also reported by local media that just before 2pm Kyiv time there was small arms fire, also near the Donetsk Filter Station, and even that this may have targeted the bus carrying day shift workers from the DFS to Yasynuvata at the end of their shift. However, it was not possible to verify that the bus was targeted and indeed workers themselves did not seem to feel they had been targeted although some heard gunfire.

The Donetsk Filter Station is key infrastructure, located absolutely on the Line of Contact, between opposing forces. It supplies treated water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske as well as western areas of Donetsk city, officially providing water to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.