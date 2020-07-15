WASH Cluster Incident Report №269, 09/07/2020

WATER WORKER INJURED (MINOR INJURY) BY SHELLFIRE: FIRST CASE FOR PVK

Popasnianskyi Vodokanal (PVK) informed the WASH Cluster that a worker of PVK’s Sviltichansk department was injured by shellfire, as they supervised the repair works on a small diameter, leaking, connection to the 700 mm steel water main, close to the Line of Contact, on Thursday 9th July 2020, at about 1030 am, near Novotoshkivske in Luhansk oblast. Reportedly a Window of Silence was violated despite guarantees by both sides. Fortunately, the injured person had only a minor wound in their arm which did not require medical assistance.

The injury, on 9th July, was the first reported among water workers since January 2019, when three workers were injured clearing snow on a pumping station approach road, and is the first recorded injury for PVK staff due to the conflict. The WASH Cluster wishes to emphasize that all fighters should respect International Humanitarian Law and, of course, should respect any windows of silence agreed for water repairs.

PVK finished repair works on the leakiest part of the pipeline over the following days and, as a result, water supply was restored to Novotoshkivske. However, the connecting pipe is in bad condition requires replacement. Currently Novotoshkivske receives water from Svitlichanskyi. PVK suggests future changes to the water supply system, by installing around 5 km polyethylene pipeline to connect Novotoshkivske with the water source more directly. In their opinion this would reduce future risks to PVK workers.

Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal is one of the largest water companies in Luhansk oblast. Although located in the Government Controlled Area (GCA) the company supplies water to both GCA and Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA), via the Karbonit system (via Hirske), and from boreholes north of Luhansk city. Novotoshkivske settlement receives water from boreholes to the north beside the Sieverskyi Donets river, however this pipeline has not supplied water to NGCA areas for several years as it was not agreed in Minsk negotiations. Current leakage seems only to impact Novotoshkivske settlement (officially around 1300 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch OHCHR, PVK, and OSCE, and will inform partners of any updates. Please feel free to contact our team at any time for clarifications.