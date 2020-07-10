WASH Cluster Incident Report №268, 09/07/2020

SHELLING AROUND TWO SEWAGE PUMPING STATIONS NEAR GOLMIVSKYI

Voda Donbasu informed the WASH Cluster of new shelling in the close vicinity to Sewage pumping station #2 and Sewage pumping station #5, near Horlivka, Donetsk NGCA. Shelling started on 09th July 2020, at 20:00 and finished at 21:00.

Each sewage pumping stations (further – SPS) have 1 staff member, both took cover in own onsite shelters. Fortunately, there is no injuries and no damages. SPS #2 and SPS #5 pump sewage from different parts Horlivka city to the direction of Golmivskyi wastewater treatment plant. As for earlier incidents in May there were environmental risks from this shelling: sewage from 7800 people is treated at Golmivskyi Wastewater Treatment Plant. Future damage could cause sewage to be released into the environment affecting water quality in the river flowing downstream towards Bakhmut city.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa to monitor the situation.