WASH Cluster Incident Report №267, 07/07/2020

DAMAGED POWERLINE STOPS WATER IN KIROVSK CITY, NGCA

Yesterday, 7th July 2020, powerlines were damaged, by fighting, near to Berezivske village in Luhansk Non-Government Controlled Area (NGCA), close to the Line of Contact. As a result Kirovsk was cut off from water supply since critical water pumps no longer had power.

Today a Window of Silence is agreed for repair works and assisted by OSCE SMM with mirror patrols. However, at this stage, there is no clarity if it will be possible to finalize repair work today.

Before the conflict Kirovsk also received water also from some boreholes, which however are not used since 2014. Now, in 2020, Kirovsk relies on the Karbonit water system, which supplies safe drinking water to 460, 000 people living Luhansk Oblast in Eastern Ukraine: Around 50,000 in Government Controlled Areas (GCA) and 410,000 people in NGCA areas. According to Popasnyanskyi Vodakanal (PVK) data, the estimated population in Kirovsk is around 36,000 people. Local sources of water are not enough to cover all needs.

This is the third time that Kirovsk has suffered water shortages and cuts due the conflict in 2020. Previous incidents led to water cuts from 26th February to 8th March, and again from 20th May to 14th June 2020. The main issues that caused the protracted stoppages were lack of Windows of silence (WoS) to make repairs to powerlines.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with relevant partners and will inform partners of any updates.