WASH Cluster Incident Report №266, 06/07/2020

PUMPING STATIONS, PIPELINE and POWERLINE DAMAGED NEAR THE “SDD” CHANNEL

Yesterday there was shelling near two small boosting pumping stations (PS) “Prikanalnaya” and “Podkachka”, both located close to the 3rd Lift Pumping Station of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbass (SDD) channel. Shelling lasted from 2.30 am to 8 am on Monday 6th July.

Four night-shift workers (two per facility) took cover in a bomb shelter during the incident, and fortunately there were no injuries. However, windows in both Pump Stations were damaged in the incident. These small booster pumping station assists in pumping water up to and over the pass immediately after the Pumping Station No.3.

In the same area, and during the same incident, yet another power line was damaged, this time a smaller line (10 kV) belonging to the water company itself, which supplies power to flow-control gates of the SDD channel, south of the 3rd Lift Pumping Station. Without power there are risks to the channel, should any pumps get damaged or should they be switched off suddenly. Flow gates can be closed at the moment (an operation that does not need power supply), but they could not be reopened again. Lastly, again yesterday, there were around 45 new shrapnel damage “holes” in the three parallel 2100 mm pipelines which cross the line of contact. Normally 56,000 to 58,000 m3 per hour of water, in the SDD channel at this point, is entering Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA), and also supplies, further down, Pokrovsk, Volnovakha, and Mariupol. In total around 3.1 million people rely on this water.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with VD and will inform you about any updates.