WASH Cluster Incident Report №265, 04/07/2020

SHELLING NEAR DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa informed WASH Cluster about shelling near Donetsk Filter Station (DFS), which started at 6:00 am and finished at 06:45 am on July 4th. Night shift workers at the DFS, eight people, were in a bomb shelter during this period. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.