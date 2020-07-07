WASH Cluster Incident Report №264, 02/07/2020

MAIN PUMPING STATION SHELLED

The WASH Cluster was informed by Voda Donbasu (VD) about shelling on Thursday 2nd July, close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW), which started at 18:00 and finished at 18:45.Two people from the night shift took cover the on site bomb shelter during the heavy shelling.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and no damage was caused.

This shelling put water supply to 1.1. million people at risk. The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA). The five Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and two Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any additional information or needs.