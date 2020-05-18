WASH Cluster Incident Report №256,15/05/2020

MAIN PUMPING STATION SHELLED

The WASH Cluster was informed by Voda Donbasu (VD) about shelling on 15th May, close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW), which started at 18.10 and finished at 18:50. Two workers from the night shift took cover in a bomb shelter during the incident.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages in the incident on 15th May, which was very similar to an incident two days earlier (on 13th May).

Such incident put water supply to normal people, at huge risk. The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, on both sides of the line of contact.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform about any additional information or needs