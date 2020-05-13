WASH Cluster Incident Report №253, 09/05/2020

SHELLING NEAR DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster of shelling near Donetsk Filter Station (DFS), which started at 6:00 pm and finished at 06:40 pm on Saturday 9th May 2020. Night shift workers of the filter station (eight people) took cover in the on site bomb shelter during the incident. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.