WASH Cluster Incident Report №252, 02/05/2020

SHELLING OF DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa water company (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that staff of Donetsk Filter station (DFS), reported heavy shelling, which started at 06:15 am and finished at 06:50 am on 2nd May 2020. Eight people on duty at the time of the incident took cover and fortunately, there were no injuries or damage to the facility.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske, and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.