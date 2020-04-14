WASH Cluster Incident Report №251, 10/04/2020

REPEATED SNIPER FIRE HITS DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, on Friday April 10, sniper fire hit the Donetsk Filter station (DFS), several times. After around thirty minutes a fire also seem to break out near a military position, close to the filter station, which also threatened the safety of the workers and the safety of this critical water treatment facility. Voda Donbasa notified the fire service.

Very fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of this serious incident, however several bullets hit building walls, especially affecting the administration building. Also the eight water workers present at the time (night shift staff) were of course terrified.

The Donetsk Filter Station supplies treated drinking water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.