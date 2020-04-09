WASH Cluster Incident Report №250, 08/04/2020

ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION AND SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT STOPPED BY SHELLING

Voda Donbasa (VD) water company, which serves 3.8 million people in conflict affected eastern Ukraine, informed the WASH Cluster of two serious incidents.

Firstly at 23:40 7th April, shelling near Horlivka city wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) damaged a power line which then deenergized the secondary sedimentation tanks and chlorination pump at the plant. This would restrict the effectiveness of sewage treatment, however luckily the plan was connected to a different power line 06.00 am on Wednesday 8th April. The normal shift of workers, consisting of 11 workers were at the WWTP during the incident and, again luckily, were not injured.

Secondly at 23:50, also on 7th April there was a direct hit of the ‘Trikotazhna’ Electrical Substation (110 kV), which is located near Ozerianivka village, also close to Horlivka. As a result of this damage, there was a significant loss of power. Pumps at Donetsk Filter Station (DFS), Makiivka water pumping station, Horlivska Filter station #1 and Horlivksa Filter station #2 were all de-energized, risking clean water and sewage treatment to many thousands of people. Although the pumps were connected to an alternative power line at 0.20 am on 8th April, any reduction in available powerlines puts service provision at additional risk. Clean water is already an essential service and a human right, but is doubly needed to maintain hygiene conditions during the current pandemic of COVID-19.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with water companies and will inform partners of any additional information or needs.