WASH Cluster Incident Report №247, 02/04/2020

DONETSK FILTER STATION SHELLED

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that eight water workers at Donetsk Filter station (DFS), were present during heavy shelling, which started at 07:00 am and finished at 07:40 am on Thursday 2nd April 2020.

Fortunately, there was no damage to the plant and no injures, however this is a worrying incident given that people need to wash their hands during the COVID19 outbreak. Any additional risk to the provision of water supply for handwashing is extremely unwise.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact, including Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.