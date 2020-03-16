WASH Cluster Incident Report №245, 16/03/2020

GOLMOVSKYI SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT and SEWAGE PUMPING STATION SHELLED

The WASH Cluster was informed that there were two shelling incidents very close to a sewage treatment plant and a pumping station, in Donetsk Oblast the night of 15th to 16th March 2020.

• From 23:28 to 23:55 (Kyiv time) on 15th March 2020 sewage pumping station (SPS) #2 in Horlivka reported nearby shelling;

• 23:37 to 00:14 16th March Golmovskyi Wastewater Treatment Plant reported that they were under shelling.

As well as endangering the lives of seven workers, at the two facilities, there are environmental risks from this shelling which include that sewage from Horlivka (population around 300,000) flows through the pumping station, meanwhile sewage from 7800 people is treated at Golmovskyi Wastewater Treatment Plant. Damage could have caused sewage spillage on the streets of Horlivka and would have resulted in sewage entering the environment from Golmovskyi wastewater treatment plant. The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa to monitor this location