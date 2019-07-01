WASH Cluster Incident Report №204 - 30/06/2019

PUMPING STATION FOR 1.1 MILLION SHELLED

Yesterday, 29th June 2019, in the evening from 8.20 pm to 9.30 pm there was shelling very close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way.

During that time the night shift workers, on duty, were in the onsite bomb shelter. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage caused.

One day earlier the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way also experienced shelling. See WASH Incident Report #202 The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people on both sides of the line of contact. It supplies Mariupol, Volnovakha and Pokrovsk in the Government Controlled Area (GCA) and Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non Government Controlled Areas (NGCA). Filter Station supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska) Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners of any additional information or needs.