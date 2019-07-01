01 Jul 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report №203 - 30/06/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (613.47 KB)

SHELLING DAMAGE OF THE SIVERSKYI DONETS DONBASS CHANNEL

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of a new shelling incident during the night of 28th – 29th June 2019, which damaged the Siverskyi Donets-Donbass (SDD) channel, in a location which supplies raw water to filter stations supplying more than 3 million people on both sides of the Line of Contact.

Shrapnel from exploding shells hit one of three parallel 2100 mm diameter (more than 2 metres) pipelines near Besarabka settlement north of Horlivka city, on the Non Government Controlled Area (NGCA) side of the line. During a physical inspection, VD staff identified three new holes and some new cracks in the pipe. Currently the damaged pipeline is in operation, and the two other pipelines were not damaged and remain fully in operation. The approximate size of holes is 50mm by 100 mm (2 holes) and 30mm by 30 mm (1 hole). On Monday, VD is planning to repair holes. VD has access to that area and there is no need of Window of Silence (WoS).

This is serious incident, as the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas (SDD) channel is the main source of water for almost the whole of Donetsk oblast, taking water from the Sievierskyi Donets river and delivering it to the whole area: around than 850,000 people in Government Controlled Areas, GCA and 2,300,000 in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA). Downstream water goes to all major cities (Donetsk, Horlivka, Volnovakha, Dokuchaievsk, Pokrovsk and Mariupol) and many smaller settlements. The SDD channel is mainly an open water channel, but with some pipeline sections where water is being pumped uphill. Near Horlivka, water passed in the three parallel steel pipelines each 2100 mm in size.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.