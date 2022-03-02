WASH Cluster: Flash Update on WASH situation in the Donetsk Oblast, 27/02/2022

Flash Update on WASH situation in the Donetsk Oblast:

This is a stockpile and update on the main incidents related to water access, in the Donetsk Oblast, up to 26/02/2022. Note that due to the current limited access to information from the ground, this report is not comprehensive. 17/02 - a 35 kV powerline was damaged by heavy shelling, near Mayorsk. As a result, the booster pumping station “Mayorsk”, which is located within the compound of the larger 3rd Lift Pumping Station (LPS) of Siverskyi Donets Donbas channel (3rd LPS), was deenergized.

19/02 - In the morning of Saturday 19th, two transformers (10 kVA each) of 1st LPS of South Donbas Water Way were damaged by shelling and stopped. These transformers cannot be repaired. Almost 90,000 people who received water from Velyko-Anadolska Filter Stations are expected to depend on water trucking in Volnovakha rajon. This population is currently accessing water from reservoirs but with a limited capacity for just a few days (depending on how the supply will be scheduled). Cities like Mariupol are similarly shifting to water from reservoirs, which have larger capacity (several months). Pokrovsk is shifting to water from reservoir of untreated water (affecting around 150,000 people). UPD: The transformer was identified in NGCA, but no access to the PS due to intensive shelling. (WASH Cluster IR#294). 19/02 - Same day, Sewerage Pumping station in Novoluhanske, which serves 3,800 people was de-energized because of shelling, and stopped.

21/02: - on 21st February 2022 due to reasons related to shelling in the area, the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) was de-energized and stopped. Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to around 380,000 people living on both sides of the line of contact. Avdiivka is without water, other settlements were switched to Verkhniokamiuska FS. UPD: damaged cable was identified, VD is ready to re-launch the FS, but there is no access, due to the intensive shelling. (WASH Cluster IR#295). 21/02 – damage and stop functioning of pipeline from GCA to NGCA in Luhanska Oblast, near Zolote village (cutting water supply to 460,000 people).

21/02 – due to shelling, Shastie TPP was de-energized, as a result, Shastie and Stanitsa-Luhanska are without water (26,000 people).

21/02 - two main water pipelines were damaged in Donetsk city. These two pipelines are part of the Northern Water Unit of Voda Donbasa system and supply water to Donetsk city. Because of this incident, 5 rajons receive now reduced amount of water (they currently receive an estimated 30 to 50 % of the original supply). Together with the de-mining brigades, Voda Donbasa (VD) repair team were in the field on 22nd February, while shelling started again. Repair brigades identified a hole in one pipeline and second projectile did damage a pipe, however, it did not explode and is got stuck inside the pipeline, after landing. Update: On 25th one pipe was repaired but due to blast wave, pipe has cracks not far from the damaged place. It will be fixed on 27th if the access allows.

25/02 – Horlivka Central Wastewater Treatment Plant was de-energized and stopped, due to hostilities in the area. 25/02 - After shelling, Sieverskyi Donets Donbass channel was stopped, due to de-energized 3rd Lift Pumping Station. 3rd Lift PS supplies water to 9 filter Stations, around 3 million people in total. All Filter Stations started use water from water reservoirs for 50% of its capacity (scheduled water), in order to have water as long as possible. As an example, Verkhniokalmiuska Filte Station (FS) has 12.5 mln m3 of water and it is enough for approximately one month, Makiivska FS has 9 mln m3.

As of 27th of February, 2.7 million people on both sides of the LoC receive water by schedule two times per day, while 124.000 people are without water at all.

Voda Donbasa is ready to re-start DFS and First Lift PS of SDWW but cannot receive access to that area because of continuous heavy shelling. Without water source from SDD channel, there will be no improvement of the situation. There is also very intensive heavy shelling around 3rd Lift PS of SDD, so it is unclear when it will be possible to repair that PS. Most affected people are in Avdiivka (34,000 people), 9 settlements in Volnovakha rajon (60,185 people) and in Dokuchaievsk, Yasne, Olenivka in NGCA (29,056 people) who have no current access to safe water supply.

In addition to the above list, multiple smaller incidents have occurred. For practical purposes, this report compiles only main incidents.