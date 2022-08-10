War in Ukraine – Switzerland delivers an additional 100 tonnes of humanitarian supplies

Bern, 10.08.2022 - Switzerland is continuing to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In the past few days, the FDFA has organised several convoys carrying 100 tonnes of supplies, including medical and sanitation equipment. These operations are part of the support efforts undertaken by the federal government since the start of the war. In cooperation with the DDPS, the FDFA has delivered over 5,300 tonnes of emergency aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries since March.

The first consignment left Switzerland on Wednesday 3 August 2022. This comprised four lorries carrying 71 tonnes of firefighting equipment (protective clothing, hoses, water cannons, petrol-driven chainsaws), one lorry carrying 11 tonnes of medical equipment (examination gloves, breathing apparatus) and a carrier containing over 10 tonnes of medicines supplied by the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). All this equipment has been provided free of charge by the DDPS.

A second consignment of 15 water treatment units, also supplied from DDPS stocks, left on 9 and 10 August 2022. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) organised the overland delivery of supplies to Kyiv and Lviv.

The Department of Health for the canton of Zurich, which donated disinfectants and syringes to Ukraine last spring, has also provided eleven respirators, plus ancillary equipment, for the SDC's latest consignment. Thanks to these consignments, around 100 tonnes of humanitarian goods are being delivered to Ukraine in August.

Over 5,300 tonnes of aid for Ukraine

Since the war started, the SDC has transported over 600 tonnes of relief supplies from Switzerland to Ukraine and purchased more than 4,750 tonnes of food aid within Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people. The goods were supplied to Lviv and Lutsk in the west as well as to Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro. To date, Switzerland's has provided just under CHF 100 million in funding to support Ukraine.

Address for enquiries

FDFA Communication

Federal Palace West Wing

CH-3003 Bern, Switzerland

Tel. Communication service: +41 58 462 31 53

Tel. Press service: +41 58 460 55 55

E-mail: kommunikation@eda.admin.ch

Twitter: @SwissMFA

Publisher

Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

https://www.eda.admin.ch/eda/en/home.html