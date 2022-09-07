War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No.27, 7 September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO delivered 11 ambulances to Ukraine as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to save lives and restore the country’s health system. As of 24 February WHO and its partners have donated more than 30 ambulances to the Ministry of Health (MoH) of Ukraine. This donation was made possible by the support of the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UN CERF) and is distributed through WHO. For further information, click here.

To support winter preparations in Ukraine, WHO Ukraine Representative (WR) Dr Jarno Habicht visited one of the main hospitals in the Rivne region. With funding from the European Union (EU), WHO donated equipment and provided critical oxygen supplies for emergency surgical intensive care units, especially for COVID-19 patients. For further information, click here.