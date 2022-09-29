War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No.25, 28 September 2022

WHO continues to deliver vital medical supplies to newly accessible territories in Ukraine. Last week the WHO team delivered surgical kits, medicines for the treatment of noncommunicable diseases and emergency kits to the town of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The supplies will cover 10 000 people.

A meeting of high-level officials was held in Brussels to discuss humanitarian support options for Ukraine in the context of the winter period. “Next winter will be the hardest winter that Ukrainians have faced. … the country’s population will be at risk of freezing due to damage to houses and heating systems. The humanitarian community must be ready to help the people of Ukraine,” said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna (via video conference), representatives of European Union (EU) Member States, humanitarian organizations of the United Nations (UN), the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Bank, and other humanitarian organizations and donors. For further information, click here.