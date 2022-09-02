War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No.21, 31 August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, the European Union, the United Kingdom and USAID have continued and expanded their support for COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine as part of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the war and the resulting humanitarian emergency.

One hundred thousand doses of the Janssen (Jcovden) vaccine were delivered to Ukraine as part of the international COVAX initiative. For further information, click here.

The WHO Country Office (CO) and partners of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA Ukraine) delivered eight trucks of vital medical supplies, hygiene kits and food to people in Toretsk in eastern Ukraine. The supplies include trauma, emergency surgery, and emergency care kits. For further information, click here.

▪ WHO supports the Government of Ukraine in its preparation for post-war recovery and rebuilding of the country. A document on the practical aspects of implementing data principles of the health-care system was released. For further information, click here.

▪ The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and WHO delivered 20 beds, consumables, pressure-reduction mattresses, thermal blankets and other medical equipment to patients in need of rehabilitation in the Rivne region. For further information, click here. ▪ After six months of war, Ukraine’s health-care system is preparing for a difficult winter. Health authorities and WHO are developing a strategy on how to best meet critical health needs for the future. For further information, click here.