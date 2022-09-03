War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No.10, 15 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

To ensure access to primary care and medicines in the affected areas of the Kyiv region, the WHO Representative in Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH) of Ukraine and the Academy of Family Medicine of Ukraine, launched a project to support primary medical care through mobile medical points for the populations of Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Makariv, Borodianka, Dymer, Ivankiv and other surrounding communities. For more information, click here.

WHO held a two-day meeting on strategic planning for wartime health-care funding in Ukraine. The event provided an opportunity to review the strategy of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) on the regions’ current needs for health financing and have a discussion on adapting the electronic health-care system, monitoring systems, the Package of Medical Guarantees, contracting as well as determining the cost of primary care services and the sustainability of the health-care financing system in Ukraine. For more information, click here.