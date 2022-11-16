War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No. 32, 16 November 2022

This reporting week marks the first time that aid workers have been able to enter Kherson with humanitarian aid since Russian forces took control of the city in the first weeks of the war in early March 2022. Led by Denise Brown, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, less than 72 hours after the Government of Ukraine regained control of the city, the humanitarian convoy brought food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical household items, including bedding, thermal blankets and solar lamps, to more than 6000 people in Kherson. A health centre in the city will also receive medicines to treat more than 1000 patients over the next month. For more information, click here.