War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No. 32, 16 November 2022

Highlights
This reporting week marks the first time that aid workers have been able to enter Kherson with humanitarian aid since Russian forces took control of the city in the first weeks of the war in early March 2022. Led by Denise Brown, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, less than 72 hours after the Government of Ukraine regained control of the city, the humanitarian convoy brought food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical household items, including bedding, thermal blankets and solar lamps, to more than 6000 people in Kherson. A health centre in the city will also receive medicines to treat more than 1000 patients over the next month. For more information, click here.
WHO, with support from ATscale and the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH) of Ukraine, launched the project “Fast access to auxiliary technologies for internally displaced persons in Ukraine”.
Health-care facilities in the Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts will receive staff training and Assistive Technology (AT)10 kits to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) along the displacement pathway. AT10 includes a kit of 10 types of priority assistive products that have been identified for IDPs and refugees, including mobility and self-care products. For more information, click here.