War in Ukraine: situation report from WHO Ukraine country office. Issue No. 30, 2 November 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The WHO Country Office (CO) in Ukraine supported the first visit and knowledge exchange between Ukraine and Belgium in the field of mental health and services. The visit is a realization of the Pan-European Mental Health Coalition, initiated by WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge. The WHO CO will continue to support this exchange at ministerial level, in continuation of agreements between Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. For further information, click here

▪ As part of the COVAX Facility, 2.3 million doses of the PfizerBioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) were provided by the Government of the United States. The COVAX Facility ensures a continuous course of protection against SARS-CoV-2 for Ukrainians. For further information, click here.