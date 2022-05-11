War in Ukraine: A living nightmare for displaced families

Less than three months into the conflict in Ukraine, nearly 14 million people are on the move in the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian crisis. The World Food Programme (WFP) is providing food assistance inside the country through direct food rations and cash assistance, reaching 3.6 million people.

11 May 2022, Reem Nada

POLTAVA, Central Ukraine - When Olexander and Liubov Arseniev’s house came under heavy shelling, they grabbed their two boys and rushed to the basement where they spent the entire night. “We came out of the basement in the morning,” says Liubov. “When we saw what our backyard looked like, what it turned into, we left instantly.”

Many families in Moskovskyi district, in northeast Kharkiv, had already left. The Arsenievs stayed on for 50 days, with no electricity, very little food, and almost no money.

“The factory I worked at closed on 24 February, the day war started,” says Olexandr. He has not earned any income since. Liubov, who worked at a nursery school, also lost her income. They had some hope that things would get better, but they never did. They had to leave.

“We could only take our documents and very little clothing,” says Liubov. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has seen some of the worst bombardments since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

The family now lives in a student dormitory in Poltava in central Ukraine, where it is relatively safe. In the dorm room are four beds, four chairs, and a few clothes hanging up to dry. About 100 other families live in university housing that has been converted into a shelter for displaced people. The university staff, who volunteered to help, said classes had continued online. But they have no idea when the university or the dormitory will go back to business as usual. Nothing in the country is business as usual.

WFP provides a food ration of 17.5 kg for each family member per month. The food – distributed through WFP partner Association Іnternationale de Сoopération Medicine – includes pasta, canned meat, rice, and vegetable oil.

Across Ukraine, there are 8 million people who left their houses with next to nothing. Many of them have lost their jobs and their homes. None of them know when they will be able to return to their homes and whether they will still be standing when they get there.

WFP has so far reached 3.6 million people across the country through monthly rations - food boxes like those provided to the Arseniev's family - immediate food rations, -daily meals- and cash assistance. This money is given to vulnerable people who can use it to buy what they most need in their local markets.

WFP is also distributing wheat flour to bakeries in semi-encircled areas, such as in Kharkiv itself, to ensure these businesses continue to run, to support food systems and to provide food for people in the most hard-hit areas.

Food and drinking water are already running out in encircled and semi-encircled cities in east Ukraine. And in some areas, going out to the food store – if it even has any stocks – is an uncalculated risk.

“When the war broke out, everything closed, groceries and pharmacies were shut,” says Liubov. “There were a lot of volunteers who brought food for families with children as well as the elderly and people with disabilities.” She says that grocery stores and pharmacies are slowly opening, but they are “half empty.”

But against all odds, the Arseniev children - Egor, 12, and Ilia, 7 - still do their school work. The boys say they miss their home and everything it means to them - their friends, their memories, and their lives. “We left everything and just ran for our lives,” says Liubov.

“We know the boys are suffering. They keep asking what is going to happen next, and if we are going to go back home," she says. “I’m explaining to them that we should stick together, we will overcome it, and the war will not last forever. Eventually, it will end.”

Liubov says they cannot lie to the children or tell them they know when they will return home. Like millions of Ukrainians, they are living with uncertainty every day. Finally, she adds: “I want this to be just a nightmare. I want to wake up in our home.”