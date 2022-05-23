War in Ukraine: How can I sell my harvest if there's no market?

WFP is using cash transfers in Ukraine and beyond to help relieve the essential needs of people affected by the global food crisis. Meanwhile, harvests from Ukrainian farms such as Andriy’s are failing to be shipped to the destinations where they are needed most.

Andriy is a farmer in Ukraine. The blockade of ports and exports of grains is severely impacting the livelihoods of farmers in Ukraine. Farmer Andriy’s blazing, yellow-topped rapeseed plants gently sway in the breeze as bees buzz between them. This picture-postcard scene in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast is stunning, but Andriy is far from content here. He's constantly fidgeting, and his face shows his uneasiness.

A year ago, he sold a ton of corn for US$265 (8,000 Ukrainian Hryvnia). If Andriy can find a buyer this year, the best price he'll get is half that. He's equally worried about his wheat harvest, which may end up sitting in silos rather than being turned into bread.

“How can I sell my harvest if there's no market?” Andriy asks himself out loud.

As record numbers of people across the world wonder what they will eat tomorrow, harvests from Ukrainian farms such as Andriy’s are failing to be shipped to the destinations where they are needed most.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is calling for the immediate reopening of Black Sea ports – including Odesa – so that critical food from Ukraine can reach people facing food insecurity in countries such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, where millions are on the brink of famine.

Ethiopia, an already fragile and vulnerable country due to conflict, climate change and Covid-19, is also suffering the consequences of the global food crisis. WFP is supporting more than 650,000 displaced people and host community members in seven districts of North Gondar, in Ethiopia, with over 11,000 mt of food through relief distributions each month.

Whether his crops sell for low prices, are kept in expensive storage, or in a worst-case scenario, are destroyed, the outcome will be a blow to him, the economy, his ten employees and the intended consumers.

“We used to live happily but not anymore,” he says. “There's an unease now, and we're always afraid that everything we've worked for over our lifetimes might be gone tomorrow.”

The conflict has spared his region so far, but uncertainty looms over a country that has already witnessed 6 million people leave due to conflict, and where 8 million people are internally displaced.

Oksana Potaenko, a 46-year-old mother from Mariupol, and her son Oleksiy, 9. Olek and Lydyia are internally displaced in Ukraine. They both receive cash support from WFP.

WFP is supporting people in Ukraine several ways. This includes sourcing wheat locally to supply the country's bakeries, so they can make the almost 2 millions of loaves we have distributed so far to almost 2 million people. To date, through cash assistance, WFP has transferred almost US$58 million to nearly 813,000 people in Ukraine. People receive between US$75 and US$225 per month, depending on family size. Every dollar spent by a family in Ukraine is directly injected into the local economy.

WFP just signed an agreement with the Ministry of Social Policy to scale up cash transfers for up to one million people across Ukraine in May. Cash transfers complement social protection systems, allowing people to buy the items and services they consider most important.

WFP also provides food assistance through monthly rations and immediate food rations. So far, it has reached a total of 3.8 million people across the country.

The daily bread distribution continues in Ukraine with over 2 million loaves - 935 metric tons - distributed in eight cities. WFP’s assistance in Ukraine aims to support markets and promote the resilience of the food system from production to processing, storage, transport and consumption.

However, the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine are radiating outwards, triggering a wave of collateral hunger that is spreading across the globe. In 81 countries where WFP works, acute hunger is expected to rise by 47 million people if the conflict in Ukraine continues unabated.

Andriy is one of the countless Ukrainian farmers facing an export predicament. Their cumulative inability to export crops will have global ramifications, particularly for the Middle East and North Africa. Countries across that region are expected to be severely affected by the ripple effect of the Ukraine crisis given their heavy reliance on imports of food and energy, leaving them vulnerable to higher food prices.

In that region, WFP cash transfers have proven to be an efficient way of providing humanitarian assistance. As people can decide how and where to spend their cash depending on their needs, it can help support objectives beyond food consumption in both emergencies and developmental contexts like those throughout the Middle East, where the World Food Programme has already transferred US$362 million to vulnerable people in 2022.

WFP assists people throughout the Middle East with cash transfers. People can use the money to buy food but also to address other essential needs. On the picture on the left, Saleh Ahmed, 45 years old, in Al Horaika village, in Yemen. He receives cash transfers to buy food. On the right, Hanan and her four children in Syria, where people with out-of-school children receive cash transfers to ease some financial burden for them amid a plummeting economy and unabating rise in prices. Photos: WFP/Mohammed Nasher/Hussam Al Saleh Meanwhile, there is another reason for Andriy to be worried: climate change. During his lifetime, the impact of climate change meant reduced yields, and he's fearful that it will worsen.

"Climate change is big, and it's real,“ he says.

He has been a farmer his whole life, during which time he's noticed rainfall becoming more erratic, less snow in winter and a gentle shift in seasonal patterns.

The local community looks to be hit hard, as farm employees and their families depend on crop profits as their primary livelihood. In anticipation of a bad season, Andriy has been helping the community by providing micro-loans. He does that also to discourage people from seeking work in Europe.

Adding to woes, fertilizer prices in Ukraine have tripled in recent months. Gas prices increase daily. Rationed petrol makes transport prohibitively expensive and complex.

“There's a possibility I won't be able to pay the workers. All I can do is rely on the hope that doesn't happen,” he explains.

Food access issues seem like a bad joke to Ukrainian farmers like Andriy. They have the food right there, ready to go, so the fact that people in countries like Syria and Egypt are eating less at higher costs is just too hard to fathom. He’s grateful for the support that his country receives but will continue to rely on the hope that the consequences of high costs, conflict and climate change are short-lived.