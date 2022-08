Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross delivered food kits and personal hygiene products to the “Vyshegrad” residential complex.

Families from Kharkiv, Mariupol, Bakhmut, Lysychansk, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kramatorsk and other cities who were forced to leave their homes because of the war have found refuge here.

Backpacks with toys and school supplies were also handed over to the children.