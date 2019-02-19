19 Feb 2019

Voting Rights of Internally Displaced Persons in Ukraine [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 19 Feb 2019
Download PDF (406.49 KB)English version
Download PDF (416.68 KB)Ukranian Version
Download PDF (416.19 KB)Russian version

BACKGROUND

  • There are 1.4 million internally displaced people (IDPs) registered in Ukraine1 , who have been displaced from Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. They make up 4% of voters in Ukraine.

  • In 2019, Ukraine will hold presidential election in March and parliamentary elections in October. Local elections will follow in October 2020. It is important that IDPs are able to vote in these elections.

  • Voting rights are key for successful long-term integration of IDPs, as voting ensures that IDPs have a voice in their community, encouragesIDPsto participate in their community, and helps to ensure that elected officials are accountable to all those residing in their constituencies.

  • In Ukraine, changes in legislation are required for IDPs to enjoy full voting rights.

