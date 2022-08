Volunteers delivered food and hygiene kits, means for covering the destruction, and medicines to the villages of the Sviatohirska Metropolitan Military Administration. In addition, in cooperation with Médecins Sans Frontièress and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the evacuation of people from settlements subject to regular shelling continues.

Another 15 people, who, due to their health, found it difficult to evacuate on their own, are currently in relatively safe places in Ukraine.