Volunteers and employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross continue to work in Luhansk region [EN/UK]

Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross continue to work in Luhansk region. Despite all the difficulties in organizing aid and the constant danger, they deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and other settlements. Thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross and the support of local donors, people who were not evacuated from the region receive food support and basic necessities

