Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Ukraine (25 March 2022)

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, Insecurity Insight has documented 83 incidents of violence against health care, including 51 against health facilities and the deaths of 12 health workers. According to reporting on 17 March by Kyiv Independent, Russian troops have reportedly destroyed seven hospitals and damaged 104 since the start of the Russian invasion. Six medical workers were killed in the shelling. As of 25 March, the WHO has verified 72 attacks on health care between 24 February and 25 March. This report analyses 83 reported incidents for which we have details to provide analysis. According to our monitoring, all but one incident was perpetrated by Russian forces. Only one month into the war, Russian forces have consistently failed to distinguish between military and civilian targets, including hospitals. Taken together, these attacks represent a flagrant disregard for the protected status of health care in conflict.

Reported incidents during the first month of the conflict reflect the ongoing military efforts to seize Kharkiv and Kyiv, as well as the efforts to advance westward from the Russian-controlled territories of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic in Donetsk and Luhansk oblast. Incidents in Kyiv oblast, primarily in the outskirts of Kyiv city, and in Kharkiv account for over a third of attacks recorded throughout the country.

Explosive weapons have been consistently used against civilian populations throughout the conflict, including against hospitals and health workers. We have documented 52 cases of explosive weapons use against health, including 32 artillery strikes, six missile attacks, five rocket attacks, four airstrikes and two instances of banned cluster munition use. At least one of these strikes appeared to be deliberate. Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia, has confirmed that the 09 March airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol which killed four civilians and injured a further 17, was intentional and accused the hospital of sheltering Ukrainian military forces, a claim that has been refuted by health workers and journalists at the hospital.

Airstrikes and missiles damaged eight health facilities in the first two weeks of the conflict, including two children’s hospitals and a maternity hospital, while artillery use against health facilities has remained constant. There have been 32 documented incidents on medical targets with artillery, representing 28% of total incidents. These artillery strikes have killed at least four health workers.

Nearly a quarter of documented incidents have occurred in Donetsk and Luhansk where Russian forces have made slow territorial gains. Civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, are increasingly caught in the crossfire and medical neutrality is ignored. On 14 March, Russian soldiers forcibly detained approximately 400 civilians in the Mariupol Regional Intensive Care Hospital and occupied the facility. This is the first documented instance of Russian forces forcibly entering a civilian healthcare facility. Intense, near-continuous shelling has left the population with limited access to food, medication, and aid. According to the Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, over 90% of the civilian infrastructure of the city has been destroyed. The lack of water and electricity is likely to also affect the functioning of the hospitals in Mariupol. Given the continued lack of electricity and communication blackout in Mariupol, the attacks we have documented on health care via open-sources is likely a significant undercount.