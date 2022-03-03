Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Ukraine (24 February - 02 March 2022)

Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory on 24 February. The initial strategy is believed to have been rapid capture of large populated areas, notably the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, a city of around 1.4 million inhabitants. These however largely remain in Ukrainian hands and, likely in consequence, Russian forces have started to resort to much more extensive use of explosive weapons in these populated areas.

Insecurity Insight’s monitoring for the period 24 February-02 March 2022 has identified reports of 24 incidents where explosive weapons damaged hospitals. A doctor, ambulance driver and medical student have been reportedly killed in attacks. The armed violence has also hindered access to health care or forced health care providers to change how they were able to provide services. The conflict has also affected supply of drugs and other key medical supplies with crucial shortages for patients with long-term care needs.

As the violence has impacted health workers, hospitals, ambulances and patients, a number of medical organisations have released statements of concern: The International Council of Nurses and Physicians for Human Rights and the European Federation of Nurses Associations Reported incidents have been included in this list, when careful examination of sources did not give any reason to doubt that the event happened where and when it was reported to have occured. However, none of these reported incidents could be independently verified.

