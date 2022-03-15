Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Ukraine (03-12 March 2022)

03-12 March 2022: 21 documented incidents

02 March 2022: In Chernihiv city and oblast, Russian forces shelled a hospital administrative building and a police department, killing one person and injuring five. Source: ACLED

03 March 2022: In Lysychansk city, Sievierodonetsk raion, Luhansk oblast, a children’s hospital was damaged in shelling by Russian forces, while civilian apartment buildings were also hit. The number of casualties is unknown. Source: 24 TV

03 March 2022: In Kharkiv city, raion and oblast, mortar rounds hit the Kharkiv Regional Hospital, killing a Syrian female gynaecologist. Her husband, who was outside the facility at the time, survived the attack. Source: The New Arab

04 March 2022: On the Sumy-Kyiv highway, Russian forces shot at an ambulance during shelling in the Sumy region. The number of casualties is unknown. Source: ACLED

05 March 2022: In Severodonetsk city and raion, Luhansk oblast, Russian forces fired rockets into a civilian area, damaging Lisichansk Children's Regional Hospital, killing two people and injuring 12. Source: TSN

05 March 2022: In Lviv, a female military medic for the 72nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Army was killed by Russian shelling. Sources: Mirror UK and Twitter

05 March 2022: In Melitopol city, Zaporizhzhia oblast, Russian forces fired at an ambulance carrying medicine. Source: Twitter

05 March 2022: In Popasna city, Luhansk oblast, the Popasna Hospital was damaged in shelling by Russian forces. Sources: MENA FN and TSN

06 March 2022: In an unspecified location, an ambulance was hit by suspected Russian forces, killing a Polish health worker onboard. Source: Twitter

06 March 2022: In Kyiv, a cruise missile was intercepted by Ukrainian air defences, leading part of the missile to land on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital which damaged a window and nearly broke a door. Three severely injured children were transferred to another health facility. Source:

Ukrinform

08 March 2022: In Kharkiv city, raion and oblast, a female military medic was killed during fighting in the area. Sources: Twitter and Twitter II

08 March 2022: In Izyum city and raion, Kharkiv oblast, the Central Hospital was destroyed following shelling by Russian forces. Patients were forced to flee the facility. Source: Kyiv Independent

08 March 2022: In Mariupol city, and raion, Donetsk oblast, explosive weapons used by Russian forces damaged a Red Cross Office. Source: Twitter

09 March 2022: In Mariupol city and raion, Donetsk oblast, a Russian direct airstrike severely damaged Mariupol Children’s Hospital, injuring at least 17 health workers and an unspecified number of patients, including women in labour and children, some of whom were buried under the wreckage. Sources: New Age I, New Age II, The New Arab I, The New Arab II and The New Arab III

09 March 2022: In Zhytomyr city and oblast, the urology and trauma ophthalmology wards at Zhytomyr City Hospital #1 were damaged in a Russian air strike. Sources: Sky News and Suspilne Media

09 March 2022: In Zhytomyr city and oblast, a children's hospital was bombed in a Russian air strike. No casualties were reported. Source: Sky News

09 March 2022: In a village outside of Kyiv, a Ukrainian USAID staff member was shot dead by Russian forces while driving in her car to try and find medicine for her ill mother, who was in the car with her at the time of the attack. Sources: International Business Times and Samatha Powers

11 March 2022: In Nikolaev city, Mykolaiv oblast, the windows of the Nikolaev Regional Oncological Hospital were damaged in suspected shelling by Russian forces. Sources: Suspilne Media, UA Interfax and Portal Lviv

11 March 2022: In Shevelivka village, Kharkiv oblast, a children's centre for social and psychological rehabilitation was damaged in shelling by Russian forces. Health workers and children were forced to hide in a shelter. Source: 24 TV

11 March 2022: In Kharkiv oblast, the Oskil Psycho-Neurological Facility was damaged in shelling by Russian forces. The facility housed 330 patients, mostly people with disabilities and the elderly. 73 people managed to evacuate to a neighbouring building within the complex. Source: Lviv News

12 March 2022: In Nikolaev city, Mykolaiv oblast, an emergency medical aid building and an unspecified number of ambulances were damaged in shelling by Russian forces. Source: 24 TV