Ukraine
In Uzhhorod, on the square in front of Ukrainian red cross office, volunteers organized a humanitarian aid distribution point
People who were forced to leave their homes because of the war took with them only the most valuable things and the clothes in which they were evacuated. So now they need seasonal clothes and other necessities.
Internally displaced persons can receive children’s and adult clothes, shoes, toys, food and hygiene kits. Volunteers are also collecting inquiries about other needs of people in order to provide the help that they need in the near future.