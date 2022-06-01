USAID/Ukraine Rapid Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine - May 5, 2022

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has created a grave humanitarian crisis and threatens decades of progress towards Ukraine’s independent and democratic future. The United States responded rapidly, announcing more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries affected by Russia's invasion. The USAID Mission in Ukraine has rapidly transformed its programming to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion. All USAID/Ukraine programs remain active and we continue to invest in more than 40 activities run by more than 700 implementing partner staff still in the country. All of this Helps make Ukraine stronger, more democratic, and more prosperous, and helps Ukrainians realize the promise of the Revolution of Dignity.