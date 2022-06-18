USAID/Ukraine Rapid Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine - June 16, 2022

Our Response

The USAID Mission in Ukraine continues to transform its programming to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion.All USAID/Ukraine programs remain active and we continue to invest in more than 40 activities run by more than 700 implementing partner staff still in the country. All of this helps to make Ukraine stronger, more democratic, and more prosperous, and helps Ukrainians realize the promise of the Revolution of Dignity.

Assistance to Critical Sectors

Agriculture

Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, we have provided inputs and services to more than 6,000 farm- ers, accounting for 12% of Ukraine’s agricultural enterprises.We have supplied high-quality seed potatoes to 4,000 farmers in 13 oblasts, including in the hard-hit regions of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia. We have provided 700 farmers with fertilizers, pesticides, and spraying services.We continue to support three agriculture financing applications that have helped more than 300 farmers obtain business loans worth more than UAH 1 billion ($34 million).

Support for IDPs

USAID’s main governance activity in eastern Ukraine is supporting the evacuation of persons in the front- line oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson, as well as efforts in neighboring oblasts to meet the needs of large numbers of IDPs.This activity has provided local authorities with emergency response equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE), power generators, satellite phones, walkie-talkies, and drones. USAID-provided walkie-talkies helped local officials effectively coordinate the evacuation of roughly 25,000 people from Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Hirtske, and Popasna.

Energy

With USAID support, Ukraine made further progress integrating its electricity grid with the European electricity system. On June 7, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) agreed to allow limited electricity imports from Ukraine, an important vote of confidence in Ukraine’s ability to manage its electricity grid.This comes after USAID assistance helped Ukraine successfully synchronize with the European electricity system on March 16.

Youth

USAID’s youth empowerment activity helps young people access critical services amid Russia’s invasion while supporting youth-led initiatives to deliver humanitarian aid to citizens and communities in need. Through the Government of Ukraine’s SpivDiia platform, we helped mobilize youth volunteers to deliver humanitarian assistance to more than 87,000 people across Ukraine, including in hard-hit cities in the coun- try’s south and east. USAID also provides mentorship, psychological support, and skills training to internal- ly-displaced youth who have moved from eastern to western Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Civil Society

Our Civil Society activity, through a sub-grant, helped create a mobile app that supported the evacuations of roughly 1,000 persons with disabilities and mobilized the delivery of humanitarian assistance to nearly 6,000 peo- ple.The program has also helped 49 civil society organizations across Ukraine reorient their activities to meet the urgent needs of IDPs and other Ukrainians in need.

Local Governance

USAID provides comprehensive assistance to local governments in six recently-liberated communities in Cherni- hiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts.The liberated communities are receiving assistance in: public service delivery; local economic development; financial management; civic engagement; and emergency assistance.Two communities in Chernihiv received humanitarian assistance such as food kits and hygiene items, while three communities (two in Kherson and one in Kharkiv) received Starlink satellite Internet terminals to ensure continued communications capabilities. USAID provided 40 power generators to regional local governments in Lviv to help them better meet the needs of internally-displaced persons (IDPs). The generators will power critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and accommodation centers for IDPs.

Private Sector

USAID has provided 33 grants to 31 different businesses and business associations since the start of Rus- sia’s invasion.These grants have helped 85 businesses relocate away from the front lines, helping more than 1,000 people keep their jobs amid Russia’s invasion.This has benefited more than 650 businesses (grant recipients, suppliers, and sub-contractors). Participating businesses are located in liberated and frontline oblasts (Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk), as well as those farther from ongoing hostilities (Lviv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Zakartpattia).

Human Rights

USAID extended its Human Rights activity following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, expanding the network of USAID-supported legal aid centers from nine to 22.The centers support local communities by documenting war crimes and damages to civilian property and providing direct legal assistance to victims.They also assist the Government of Ukraine and international partners in international court cases.The extension also allows the activity to provide 24/7 legal assistance and information to conflict-affected civilian populations across the entirety of Ukraine.

Media

USAID has provided journalists with 855 protective vests, 775 helmets, and 1,870 tactical first aid kits since the start of Russia’s invasion.We have also trained journalists on operating in a conflict environment.We are supporting 148 national and local media entities to counter disinformation by sharing credible informa- tion with citizens in the form of videos, infographics, and articles.We have also provided rapid assistance to 66 local media outlets in southern and eastern Ukraine to help them continue reporting. Our support has helped Ukraine’s independent public service broadcaster reach more than 1 million subscribers through Telegram, a critical platform for reaching people during Russia’s invasion.

**Cybersecurity **

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, USAID has provided more than 6,750 emergency communications devices, including satellite phones and data terminals.These devices have been distributed nationally, including to restore internet connectivity in war-affected areas. USAID also continues to provide expert support and advice to the Government of Ukraine to prevent cyberattacks and repair systems after an attack has occurred.

Health

USAID, through PEPFAR, has procured and imported more than 25 million doses of life-saving antiretro-viral drugs (ARVs) to help ensure continuity of treatment for more than 100,000 Ukrainians living with HIV. USAID’s local Ukrainian partner, 100 Percent Life, is distributing around the country, including in the frontline oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv.

Countering Disinformation

USAID is providing the Government of Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications (CSCIS) with media monitoring data that helps it counter disinformation while reaching citizens with fact-based information in the form of videos, infographics, and articles. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, USAID has helped the CSCIS produce more than 750 pieces of content and reach more than 58 million people. USAID-fund- ed media partners are also continuing to provide real-time reporting and, to the extent possible, documenting war crimes in an effort to raise awareness about the situation on the ground.