USAID/Ukraine Rapid Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine - August 5, 2022

Our Response

The USAID Mission in Ukraine continues to transform its programming to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian people following Russia’s full-scale invasion. All USAID/Ukraine programs remain active and we continue to invest in more than 40 activities run by more than 700 implementing partner staff in the country. All of this helps to make Ukraine stronger, more democratic, and more prosperous, and helps Ukrainians realize the promise of the Revolution of Dignity.

Assistance to Critical Sectors

USAID launched the $100 million Agriculture Resilience Initiative to further support Ukrainian agriculture exports and production during the war. Since February 24, we have provided inputs and services to more than 8,000 farmers, accounting for 14% of Ukraine’s agricultural enterprises. This includes the provision of high-quality seed potatoes to 6,215 farmers in 15 oblasts - including in the hard-hit regions of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia - and the provision of vegetable seeds to more than 4,000 farmers in 12 oblasts. [Note: the figures overlap as some farmers receive various forms of USAID assistance.]

USAID is supporting the delivery of locally-donated food, clothing, medicines, hygiene supplies, and agriculture inputs to hard-hit communities and to communities hosting large numbers of IDPs. In partnership with the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities, USAID has enabled the delivery of 530 tons of supplies to 81 communities, directly benefiting more than 50,000 people. The largest numbers of recipients are in Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

Following Ukraine’s successful connection with the European electricity system made with USAID support, the country’s electricity system operator is now generating roughly $20 million per month in export revenue. On July 28, the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) approved an increase in Ukrainian electricity export capacity from 100 MW to 250 MW, which is projected to create increased export revenue. USAID is also helping Ukraine repair and upgrade energy infrastructure in preparation for winter.

USAID supported the delivery of nearly 500,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Kyiv on July 12.

The U.S. government has donated more than 3.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the war, USAID has also provided logistical support for the distribution of $380 million in donated medicines and medical supplies to communities across Ukraine.

USAID continues to provide Ukraine’s local governments with supplies and support to continue delivering public services amid Russia’s brutal war. We recently provided 138 sets of armored PPE to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and 100 sets of PPE to the Mykolaiv City Council for use by emergency response workers. We also expanded our local governance decentralization activity to support 40 additional communities in four oblasts (Odesa, Rivne,

Zakarpattia, and Zhytomyr). In total, USAID is providing emergency assistance to 91 communities in 18 oblasts, including in Ukraine’s east and south.