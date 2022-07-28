USAID Humanitarian Assistance Provided to the People of Ukraine Surpasses $1 Billion Since Russia’s Invasion

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is proud to announce nearly $74 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the Ukrainian people affected by Russia’s unprovoked war. This brings the total amount of humanitarian aid that USAID has contributed to the people of Ukraine to more than $1 billion, and the total contributed by the U.S. government to over $1.5 billion. With the support of the United States and others, humanitarian organizations have reached 11 million people with assistance. This additional funding will provide emergency hygiene items, health care, mental health care, and shelter and cash assistance to Ukrainians directly impacted by the conflict. The conflict continues to disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, and this funding will support those people in meeting their life-saving needs.

USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) has been working since day one of Russia’s unprovoked war to coordinate relief alongside partners to meet the needs of Ukrainians most impacted by the conflict, including people who have been forced to flee their homes. The United States stands with the people affected by this devastating war and remains committed to providing immediate aid and leveraging the decades we have spent investing in people, partners, and institutions to meet the urgent needs of the people of Ukraine.

The United States has provided more than $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries in the nearly five months since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been working closely with humanitarian partners in the country and region to reach Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up critical development assistance to respond to cyber attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and ensuring the continued functioning of local and national government entities.

The United States calls on Russia to end hostilities and facilitate unhindered humanitarian access and safe passage for civilians in Ukraine.

