USAID allocates US$12.4 million to support access to lifesaving reproductive health and protection services for women and girls in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, New York – The Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at USAID (BHA) has contributed US$12,442,720 to support life-saving preventative, protective and responsive services for gender-based violence as well as to strengthen the capacities of national healthcare service providers to deliver sexual and reproductive health services. The grant will support the efforts of the Government of Ukraine and civil society, including women-led organizations across the country.

The conflict in Ukraine has taken thousands of lives, caused untold destruction, displaced millions and resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights. Women and girls caught in the hostilities, in particular, face heightened risks of gender-based violence and abuse, including conflict-related sexual violence and rape, while those fleeing their homes are exposed to increased risks to their safety and well-being.

The damage and destruction of over 300 health facilities has denied thousands of women and girls’ access to lifesaving services, including maternal and newborn care, while national protection systems and mechanisms for women survivors of violence have been severely compromised.

UNFPA’s priority is to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine does not strip women and girls of their rights, including their right to give birth safely and in dignity, and to live free from violence. With USAID’s support, UNFPA will be able to provide cash assistance to safeguard the wellbeing, dignity, and resilience of pregnant and lactating women and survivors of GBV. USAID’s contribution will also fund the work of 60 mobile teams providing psychosocial counselling to the most vulnerable across Ukraine, facilities for gender-based violence survivors at 30 locations, as well as an online national platform that supports survivors to access other services, including psychosocial support.

“The support by USAID is timely and responds to critical funding gaps,” said UNFPA Representative in Ukraine, Jaime Nadal. “The burden of this war is mostly felt by women and girls. Many are carrying scars that will require specialized assistance. The contribution will go towards ensuring that national capacities to provide quality life-saving assistance to women and girls across Ukraine are strengthened, following a survivor-centred approach that respects and upholds the needs and dignity of survivors.”

With USAID’s funding, 20 communities will also be supported to design and implement programmes to prevent gender-based violence, complementing the impact of the work of mobile teams. Women will also have access to career hubs, giving them the economic independence to protect themselves against violence, while training for national healthcare service providers will focus on the clinical management of rape and the provision of integrated reproductive health and gender-based violence services.