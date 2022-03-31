The US contributes $3.4m to support UNFPA’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis

The United States, through the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration of the State Department, will provide US$3.4 million to UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, to support the agency’s assistance to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

Since the war broke out on 24 February, more than 10 million people have been forced to leave their homes, either internally displaced or to neighbouring countries, according to UNCHR, and the numbers are only growing. The escalation of the war in Ukraine has resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health care facilities, denying access to essential health services for thousands of people, including pregnant women, and forcing people to flee for their lives.

The new contribution will support five host countries - the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia - to provide critical health and protection services and humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable refugees, including the many women and children who are traveling alone. With the support of the State Department, UNFPA is helping these five European countries ensure that the health, rights, and dignity of women and girls are safeguarded.

Last week, UNFPA’s Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem was in Moldova and visited refugees in placement centres that are currently housing hundreds of refugees streaming out of Ukraine. She witnessed the fear and suffering of women and children who have had their lives upended and who now face an uncertain future.

She also witnessed the generosity and solidarity of Ukraine’s neighbours, who are opening their arms and homes to millions seeking safety. “It’s a tragedy of huge numbers that Europe has not experienced since the Second World War”, said Dr. Kanem.

UNFPA is scaling up the delivery of life-saving support to populations across Ukraine and host countries. This includes distributing essential medicines, supplies, and equipment for maternal health care and the management of obstetric emergencies, and hygiene items such as sanitary pads. UNFPA is also procuring mobile health units for the delivery of priority reproductive health services, including specialized services, such as psychosocial support, for women and girl survivors of violence. Local frontline health personnel are also receiving capacity-building training, while cash and voucher assistance is being provided to increase access to services and protection.

As of 21 March, more than 355,000 people have entered Moldova alone – the country has the highest per capita population of Ukrainian refugees in the region. UNFPA is on the ground and has distributed dignity kits to meet the immediate reproductive health and hygiene needs of refugees, and is supporting women with psychological support and referrals to nearby health centres.

Displacement brings new risks for women and girls, including increasing their vulnerability to violence, exploitation and abuse. UNFPA is providing women, including pregnant women, with guidance on how to protect themselves and stay safe while they are on the move.

UNFPA is grateful for the generous contribution of the U.S. government, but still urgently needs flexible financing to continue scaling up its operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to procure essential medical supplies and deploy trained personnel. To continue reaching the most vulnerable women and girls, UNFPA requires $32 million in funding for Ukraine and host countries for the next six months, of which only 17% is currently funded.