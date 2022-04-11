Ukraine
URCS volunteers deliver more than 10 cubic meters of drinking water to hospitals, bomb shelters and living places of Chernihiv daily
There has been no water in Chernihiv for more than three weeks. Shelling destroyed the centralized water supply. Water reserves are depleted. People have nowhere to get drinking water.
Volunteers and employees of the Chernihiv regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross deliver more than 10 cubic meters of drinking water to hospitals, bomb shelters and living places of the city daily.