Update on the UN work in Ukraine 22.03.2022 [EN/UK]

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is warning that the situation is deteriorating and acute humanitarian needs in areas with ongoing fighting, such as Mariupol, are of particular concern, as the Secretary-General himself said.

The main challenge remains to secure safe access in areas with ongoing fighting.

Humanitarians continue to engage with the Humanitarian Notification System, in the Russian Federation in Moscow and the Ukrainian authorities in-country. Discussions are ongoing for future convoys to areas with high humanitarian needs, including Mariupol, Volnovakha, Melitopol, and Kherson.

The humanitarian system has scaled up aid delivery in the last weeks. To date, we, along with our partners, have delivered more than 2,500 metric tonnes of food, with about 3,700 metric tonnes of food in transit or planned to be shipped to Ukraine.

Over 1,100 metric tonnes of water, sanitation and hygiene items have also been delivered, with more than 930 additional metric tonnes in transit or planned to ship.

More than 180 metric tonnes of medical supplies have been delivered, with an additional 470 metric tonnes in transit or planned.

On funding, the Ukraine Flash Appeal for this year has received $428 million so far, and that represents a 38 per cent funding level.

And today, the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, urged the parties to immediately cease attacks on schools and hospitals, and on related protected personnel and not to use these facilities for military purposes. She issued a reminder that uprooted children are at their most vulnerable and all must be done to ensure their protection.