Update on the UN work in Ukraine 15.03.2022

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war in Ukraine where intense fighting is reported in the north, east, and south of the country. Airstrikes and shelling have continued with significant damage reported in cities including Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblast. Our humanitarian colleagues warn that conditions, especially in Mariupol, continue to worsen, and people urgently need humanitarian assistance, including food, water, and medicine.

Today, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that three million people have now crossed international borders out of Ukraine. Every day for the past 20 days, 70,000 children in Ukraine have become refugees. That is equivalent to 55 children fleeing the country every minute, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) – nearly one every second. The Education Cluster in Ukraine, which is led by UNICEF and Save the Children, says that access to education has affected about 5.7 million children and adolescents between 3 and 17 years of age.

In terms of response, the UNHCR has delivered 16,000 tarpaulins and blankets, mattresses, and jerry cans to 5,400 people impacted by ongoing hostilities in Luhanska oblast in the east. UNICEF and non-governmental organization People in Need have delivered safe water to thousands of people in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, also in the east. On funding, the Ukraine Flash Appeal for 2022 has received $224 million so far, which represents 20 per cent.