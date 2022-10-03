Update on the operations of UNHCR in Europe - Executive Committee of the High Commissioner's Programme, Seventy-third session, 10-14 October 2022

Situational analysis, including new developments

The situation in Ukraine dramatically impacted the political context in much of Europe, prompting one of the largest refugee movements in recent history. Within months, more than 7 million Ukrainians crossed international borders seeking protection, while millions were displaced within Ukraine or adversely impacted by conflict. At the same time, the arrival of asylum-seekers to Europe from elsewhere in the world increased, as movement restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were eased.

While the numbers of arrivals to Europe from other parts of the world remain manageable, new trends and routes have emerged -- with increases along some routes and corresponding decreases recorded on others. Between January and August 2022, the number of new arrivals along the Mediterranean and northwest African maritime routes increased by 18 per cent (79,800), compared to the same period in 2021 (67,700). A notable increase was also recorded in Italy, where arrivals were 28 per cent higher than the previous year (some 50,500 as of the end of August, compared to approximately 39,400 in the same period last year). Of these, 55 per cent had departed from Libya, followed by Tunisia and Türkiye.

Arrivals to Spain, via the western Mediterranean and northwest African maritime routes, decreased by 9 per cent in the first eight months of 2022 (18,700 compared with 20,600 during the same period in 2021). New arrivals to Greece via the eastern Mediterranean route increased by 40 per cent in 2022, reaching 7,900 compared to 5,700 during the first eight months of 2021. Likewise, arrivals to Cyprus, via the eastern Mediterranean, increased by 57 per cent (some 2,400 persons) compared to the prior year.

Reports of expulsions and often violent pushbacks of refugees and asylum-seekers along all major arrival routes into Europe have continued and remain a serious concern. While recognizing the sovereign right of all States to manage their borders, UNHCR continues to call for credible inquiries into alleged violations of international law and for international human rights obligations to be upheld. Likewise, developments in some countries seeking to externalize core asylum and protection obligations through the conclusion of bilateral treaties or the adoption of domestic legislation are worrying.

Ukraine situation

The armed conflict in Ukraine erupted on 24 February 2022. This followed eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine, which left millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance. The ongoing armed conflict has triggered one of the fastest growing displacement and humanitarian crises on record, with nearly one third of Ukrainians forced from their homes. As of the end of August 2022, over 6.9 million people were internally displaced within Ukraine, and 7 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe, while over 4 million refugees from Ukraine had registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe.

An estimated 17.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, and over 13,700 civilian casualties have been recorded since the start of the conflict, including some over 5,600 who were killed. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, due to the lack of safe and predictable humanitarian access in areas with ongoing fighting.

In March 2022, the European Union triggered the Temporary Protection Directive for the first time since its adoption in 2001. UNHCR welcomed this decision as an optimal way to provide immediate protection and socioeconomic inclusion for refugees, including access to accommodation, to the labour market, and to social and health care services. Furthermore, a solidarity platform was established by the European Union to monitor and support implementation of the Temporary Protection Directive and to coordinate the operational response.